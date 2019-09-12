Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
View Map
1944 - 2019
Charles L. Bealer Obituary
Charles L. Bealer, 75, of Germansville, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Blough Healthcare and Rehabilitaion Center, Bethlehem. He was the husband of the late Patt J. (Lista) Bealer. Born in Allentown, April 24, 1944, Charles was the son of the late Paul J. and Dorothy L. (Barthol) Bealer. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War Era. Charles was employed as a draftsman for the former Bell Labs in New Jersey and Allentown for many years before retiring in 2004. He was a longtime volunteer at the New Jersey Half Arabian Horse Association.

Survivors: Daughter, Alista S. and her husband, Ryan S. Blose with whom he resided; sisters, Nancy J. Lieberman and her husband, Leon, of Nazareth and Dr. Kathryn M. Dech and her husband the Rev. John of Bethlehem; several nieces and nephews.

Service: A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. Family and friends may pay their respects from 1:00-2:00 pm. Tuesday in the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Minsi Trails Council Boy Scouts of America and/or a c/o funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 12, 2019
