Charles L. Epler, Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at home, age 90. Born in Allentown on May 19, 1929. He was the son of the late Margaret and Charles Epler. He was the husband of Marie E (Bognar) Epler. Preceded in death by his son Robert Epler.
Survived by wife Marie of 67 years, sons Richard & wife Stephanie, Gregory, Gerard & wife Lori, Thomas and wife Stephanie, Charles Jr. and wife Tammy, James and wife Lisa, Christopher and brother William Epler. Grandchildren, Emily Frankenfield, Sarah Goetz, Ryan, Devon, Stephen, Jonathan, Megan, Marissa, Karina, and Nicholas Epler. Great grandchildren Adrian and Joseph Frankenfield.
Charles was employed at the Bethlehem Steel Company as an Ultra-Sonic Inspection Department Supervisor in the Forge Division for 37 years. He graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School in 1947. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving as a Radar Instructor. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America for 25 years and a member of the Catholic Committee on Scouting and received the St. George Emblem. He was very active at St Francis Catholic Church in Allentown including many church ministries and the Men of St. Francis. His hobbies included gardening, model railroading, repairing things, woodworking and watching football.
Charles's family will receive relatives and friends on Monday December 30 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (11th and Washington St, Allentown). A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the church. www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 27, 2019