I have had the honor and privilege of knowing Charlie and his extended family for many years through St. John's Windish, traveling to SLOVENIA, BMSSCA, bus trips to Atlantic City ... and a few common relatives. ... and, of course, awesome dinners at Saucon Acres. (Thank you ALWAYS for the Windish bread filling to go!) I had the original deed to his property, previously owned by St

John's Windish, which I gave him a few years ago ... he was thrilled ...

I will always treasure the times we shared and all wonderful memories. Heartfelt sympathy, Lisa, and to your family. Charlie, Eti Pocsiva ... Rest in Peace and ... let all be comforted by all the great memories ...



Rev. Ron Hári

Friend