1/1
Charles L. Moretz Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles L. Moretz Sr, 66 of Bethlehem, passed away on August 17, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Lisa Baker-Moretz. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Joseph and Jane(Lynch) Moretz. Along with his Wife, he is survived by his children: Katie Marie Kupstas, and her husband Tod, of Wynnewood; Charles L. Moretz, Jr., and his wife Christina, of Allentown; Joshua Robert Moretz, husband of Kaitlyn, of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Jacob, Evan, Zachary, Benjamin, Tess, Madlyn, Hope and Parker; and beloved nieces: Meghan and Lillian. He is also survived by a sister Susan Meier of Bethlehem. Charlie is best known as the proprietor of Saucon Valley Acres & Catering, Inc. He and his wife Lisa have been providing wedding receptions and banquet services to the community for over 25 years. Charlie was very interested in youth sports, coaching and umpiring for Hellertown-Lower Saucon Little League for a decade. Proud of his Slovenian heritage he served as Vice President and as a Trustee of the Bethlehem Murska Soboda Sister City Association. An avid golfer, he was a member of the former Silver Creek Country Club.

A Christian Celebration of Life Service will be held in his memory on Oct 10th, 2020 at St. Johns Windish Evangelical Church, Bethlehem. Calling hours: 11am – 1pm. Service 1pm. Masks are required. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Church or to The Center for Animal Health and Welfare. To leave online condolences, please visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Johns Windish Evangelical Church
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Service
01:00 PM
St. Johns Windish Evangelical Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
610-838-9191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 20, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to Lisa and family. Prayers to get you through this difficult time. We knew Charlie for only a short time but enjoyed his company. He was a good friend. We will miss him.
Love, Cal and Terry, friends.
Cal & Terry Warren
Friend
August 20, 2020
I have had the honor and privilege of knowing Charlie and his extended family for many years through St. John's Windish, traveling to SLOVENIA, BMSSCA, bus trips to Atlantic City ... and a few common relatives. ... and, of course, awesome dinners at Saucon Acres. (Thank you ALWAYS for the Windish bread filling to go!) I had the original deed to his property, previously owned by St
John's Windish, which I gave him a few years ago ... he was thrilled ...
I will always treasure the times we shared and all wonderful memories. Heartfelt sympathy, Lisa, and to your family. Charlie, Eti Pocsiva ... Rest in Peace and ... let all be comforted by all the great memories ...
Rev. Ron H&#225;ri
Friend
August 20, 2020
Our deepest sympathies Lisa! You and your entire family are in our thoughts and prayers.
With love,
David and Annemarie Seidenberg
Annemarie Seidenberg
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved