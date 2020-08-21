Charles L. Moretz Sr, 66 of Bethlehem, passed away on August 17, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Lisa Baker-Moretz. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Joseph and Jane(Lynch) Moretz. Along with his Wife, he is survived by his children: Katie Marie Kupstas, and her husband Tod, of Wynnewood; Charles L. Moretz, Jr., and his wife Christina, of Allentown; Joshua Robert Moretz, husband of Kaitlyn, of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Jacob, Evan, Zachary, Benjamin, Tess, Madlyn, Hope and Parker; and beloved nieces: Meghan and Lillian. He is also survived by a sister Susan Meier of Bethlehem. Charlie is best known as the proprietor of Saucon Valley Acres & Catering, Inc. He and his wife Lisa have been providing wedding receptions and banquet services to the community for over 25 years. Charlie was very interested in youth sports, coaching and umpiring for Hellertown-Lower Saucon Little League for a decade. Proud of his Slovenian heritage he served as Vice President and as a Trustee of the Bethlehem Murska Soboda Sister City Association. An avid golfer, he was a member of the former Silver Creek Country Club.
A Christian Celebration of Life Service will be held in his memory on Oct 10th, 2020 at St. Johns Windish Evangelical Church, Bethlehem. Calling hours: 11am – 1pm. Service 1pm. Masks are required. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Church or to The Center for Animal Health and Welfare. To leave online condolences, please visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com