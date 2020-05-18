Charles L. Scitney
May 7, 1938 - May 14, 2020

Charles was a Navy Vet who served on the USS Leyte and the USS Independence. He is survived by his wife Sandra (Lasso) and her daughters Tammy Dunfee and Wendy Cougle as well as his son's David and Charles and daughter's Cheryl and Jennifer. He was predeceased by his son Todd and daughter Lisa. He is survived by his sister Pauline and half-siblings as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved watching his grand-daughter Hope Dunfee play basketball and bowl. He enjoyed spending time with his family as well as helping out at Lutheran Manor in Bethlehem, where he resided with Sandra.

Published in Morning Call from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
