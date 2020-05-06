Charles LaDuca
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" LaDuca, 61, of Syracuse, passed away unexpectedly at camp in the Poconos, May 1. He was born to the late Joseph F. and Jean (Berger) LaDuca in Bethlehem, PA. He graduated from Freedom High School, Northampton County Area Community College and Kutztown University. He also attended the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia. He worked at Spaulding PRAY Residence Corps; and then for Onondaga County Child Protective Services, retiring as a supervisor. He received the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center Distinguished Service Award and served on the Spaulding PRAY Board. He was an active, past president in the Valley Men's Club, elected 2008 Man of the Year, and member of the Atonement Housing Corp. Board of Directors. He loved spending time at his camp, fishing, feeding the bears and other wildlife, and running the food tent at Valley Men's Club Field Days! He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kathy (Logan) LaDuca; sons Kenneth and Jeffrey; brother David (Cindy Duarte) LaDuca; aunts; uncles; and cousins. Services are private. Online condolences and suggested memorial donations in Chuck's name can be found at www.ballweg-lunsford.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ballweg & Lunsford Funeral Home Inc
4612 S. Salina Street
Syracuse, NY 13205
315-492-3504
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
5 entries
May 5, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. Chuck was a great guy.
Rich Matt
May 5, 2020
He was a treasured bartender at American Legion Post 114 Baldwinsville..we loved him..and will miss him very much..
Carol Lamson
Friend
May 4, 2020
I also worked with Chuck in Child Protective for many years. I saw him not too long ago at the Brooklyn Pickle right before he was going to retire. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was very patient with the clients that he worked with.
Priscilla Adolph
Coworker
May 4, 2020
Chuck was my child protective mentor and supervisor for a number of years. He was dedicated to his faith, his family, and his profession. I counted him as a friend and will dearly miss him. My prayers go out for his wife and sons.
Tom Burgesss
Coworker
May 4, 2020
I worked with Chuck across county lines. Chuck was very kind and helpful to me when I began supervision in the same field. I am so very sorry for the loss to his family. My deepest condolences.
Bonnie Farmer
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved