Charles "Chuck" LaDuca, 61, of Syracuse, passed away unexpectedly at camp in the Poconos, May 1. He was born to the late Joseph F. and Jean (Berger) LaDuca in Bethlehem, PA. He graduated from Freedom High School, Northampton County Area Community College and Kutztown University. He also attended the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia. He worked at Spaulding PRAY Residence Corps; and then for Onondaga County Child Protective Services, retiring as a supervisor. He received the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center Distinguished Service Award and served on the Spaulding PRAY Board. He was an active, past president in the Valley Men's Club, elected 2008 Man of the Year, and member of the Atonement Housing Corp. Board of Directors. He loved spending time at his camp, fishing, feeding the bears and other wildlife, and running the food tent at Valley Men's Club Field Days! He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kathy (Logan) LaDuca; sons Kenneth and Jeffrey; brother David (Cindy Duarte) LaDuca; aunts; uncles; and cousins. Services are private. Online condolences and suggested memorial donations in Chuck's name can be found at www.ballweg-lunsford.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 6, 2020.