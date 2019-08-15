|
|
Charles Lewis Knecht III, M.D. passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born on March 11, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA to Charles L. Knecht, Jr. and Jessie A. Knecht. Growing up in Allentown, Charles graduated from William Allen High School and Muhlenberg College. He graduated from Jefferson Medical College in 1957 and completed his residency in Radiology at Germantown Hospital. He was a Radiologist at Allentown Hospital and private practices in Allentown and Emmaus. He was on the medical staff of Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital and was an active member of its Board. In private life, Charles loved golf, travel and was an avid student of history. Charles is survived by his wife, Natalie, and children Lewis Knecht (Laura), Lori Knecht Kollmeyer (Rick), and Gail Knecht Nanjo (Roy). He was the grandfather of Andrew Kollmeyer (Michele), William Kollmeyer (Sheree), Ryan Knecht (Amy), Julie Knecht and Samuel Knecht. He is also survived by step-daughters, Amber Stein and Jennifer Earle and their families.
Service: A graveside service will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, 2010 W. Chew St., Allentown on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life reception will be held afterward at J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. For additional information go to www.jsburkholder.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia or Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital in Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 15, 2019