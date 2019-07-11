Morning Call Obituaries
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
Charles Mark Horner, "Mark", 95, of Slatington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, at St. Luke's, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Elaine V. (Millan) Horner. Mark was the son of the late Rev. Charles W. and Naomi (Martz) Horner. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Marines in the Pacific and awarded The Air Medal and Gold Star. Mark retired from the Bethlehem Steel Co. and also previously worked at the American Nickeloid. Mark was a member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church, Emerald. He is survived by sons: Robert Horner and wife Kathy, Thomas Horner and wife Susan; grandchildren: Shaun Horner, Melissa Maiellano and her fiancé Josef Taviv; great-grandchildren: Winter Horner, Ahava Taviv; sister: Mary Rothrock. Mark was predeceased by a son, Larry Horner, brothers Luke and Paul, sisters Esther, Helen, Fern, Miriam, Lois and Ruth.

A memorial service will be held at 11 A.M. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 A.M. Burial of cremains with military honors to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 7860 Center St, Emerald PA 18080
Published in Morning Call on July 11, 2019
