Charles Morykan, 89, of Easton, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. He was born in Wind Gap, the son of the late George and Katherine (Danylo) Morykan. Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Helen (Kiniuk) Morykan on March 1, 2019. From an early age he was instilled with a great work ethic as he tended to his family's farm. This enjoyment of working outside was prevalent with Charles his entire life, including the time he cherished with loved ones at his wife's family homestead, Cedar View Farm in Haycock Township. Charles worked for many years at Taylor-Wharton Iron and Steel Company and later retired from the shipping department of Keystone Foods. Charles was a member of Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church. Charles will be lovingly remembered for always being generous with his time and talents when family or friends needed him. He enjoyed polka and country music and attending dances. He was always willing to help his wife with her homemade Halupki and even more happy to eat them. Charles will be dearly missed by his sons, Charles D. Morykan, Jeffrey Morykan and his wife, Lisa and Roger Morykan and his wife, Cathy; five grandchildren and his sister, Jennie Godiska. He was predeceased by four brothers and three sisters. A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church 315 4th St. West Easton, PA 18042. A Requiem Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at St. Josaphat Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 2, 2019
