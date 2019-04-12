|
Charles N. "Chuck" Strohl, 91, of Palmerton, passed away Monday, April 8 in The Palmerton Senior Living. He was the husband of the late Shirley A. (Kresge) Strohl. They were happily married for 67 years. He worked for Jacob Mooney, and later Suburban Propane, as a propane gas deliveryman for 46 years. Chuck was particularly proud of his naval service aboard the USS Tucson during WWII. He was also a lover of Ford automobiles. He was a longtime member of Christ UCC, Walnutport. Born in Palmerton, Chuck was a son of the late Floyd and Ethel (Green) Strohl. Survivors: Daughter Deborah and husband Joseph Kochanasz; son Keith and wife Lori; grandchildren Shane, Heather, Caitlin, Patrick, Kristyn, Travis; 7 great-grandchildren; brother Cordell "Skipper" and wife Evelyn. Chuck was predeceased by his daughter Roxanne, sisters Kathleen and Phyllis, brothers Gerald and Lowell. Services: 11 a.m. Monday, April 15 at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave, Palmerton. Call 10-11 a.m. Monday. Contributions: Christ UCC, PO Box P, Walnutport 18088.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 12, 2019