Charles (Chuck) Peter DeGrace, 76, died in Portland, OR on November 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathy, daughters Laura DeGrace and Lisa DeGrace (Stephen Miller), all of Oregon. Chuck had a distinguished 40 year career in computer systems. During 5 years in Maxatawny, PA (1972-78), he worked at PPL and was a member of the Maxatawny Planning Board and President of the local PTA. A celebration of his life will be held in upstate NY.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 24, 2019