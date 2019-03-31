Charles Peyton Pinto, 71, of Center Valley, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of E. Joy (Brown) Pinto. They were married 45 years. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late George J. and Rebekah (Patterson) Pinto. Charlie was a graduate of Newark High School and the University of Delaware where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He was captain of the University of Delaware Golf Team in 1969 when he earned All-American status. Charlie was an Executive V.P. of Human Resources for several Fortune 500 corporations throughout his career, such as Avon Products, Sprint, American Express, PP&L, Caesars Entertainment and Thermo Fisher, before retiring in November 2015. He was a member of the Board of Directors for the Allentown Senior Center and was involved with the Boys & Girls Club of Allentown. Mr. Pinto was a member of Assumption BVM Church, Bethlehem (Colesville). Charlie was a huge supporter of athletics, especially at the University of Delaware, DeSales University and Southern Lehigh High School.Survivors: Wife, Joy; Children: Charles Peyton Pinto, Jr. and his wife Kelly and their children, Charles Peyton Pinto, III and Alexa Mary Pinto of Coopersburg, Thomas Daniel Pinto and his wife Kelsi and their son Thomas Carl Pinto of Fleetwood, Rebekah Mary Pinto of Center Valley, Jeffrey George Walter Pinto of Center Valley; Sister: Sara Pinto Krapf of North East, MD. Charlie is also survived by his nephews and niece, Thomas and John Krapf, Douglas, Kevin and Jackie Brown.Services: Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Assumption BVM Church, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18015. A viewing will be held on Tuesday (4/2/19) from 6 to 8 pm at the church. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington, DE on Saturday. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Newark Country Club, Newark, DE on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at noon. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southern Lehigh Athletics, DeSales Univ. Baseball, DeSales Univ. Men's Basketball or DeSales Univ. Women's Basketball, and mailed to Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown, PA 18106. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary