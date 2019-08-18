|
|
Charles R. Chestnutt, 85, of Bethlehem, passed away on August 12, 2019. He was the husband of Elizabeth (Brown) Chestnutt who passed in 1986. Later he married Priscilla (Miller) Chestnutt who passed in 2006. Born in Macon, GA, He was a son of the late William L. and Montine (Donaldson) Chestnutt. He worked for many years at Bethlehem Steel as a fireman and also worked at Wedgewood Golf Course for over 20 years until retiring. He was of the Moravian Faith. He is survived by his son, Charles R. Chestnutt Jr. (companion, Mia) of Florida; daughter, Gail Sanderson of Bethlehem; stepdaughter, Christine Deiter of Slatington;stepson, James Pavelco (wife, Patricia) of New Tripoli, brothers, William Chestnutt of North Carolina; Jerry Chestnutt of Florida; 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Horwath in 2004.
Services: A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22nd at 7:00 P.M. in the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St. Bethlehem, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 6-7:00 P.M. www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 18, 2019