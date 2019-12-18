|
Charles R. Heffelfinger, 72, of Lehigh Township, died at home Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was the husband of Shirley A. (Snyder) Heffelfinger. Services: A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Call Saturday afternoon from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Interment will be private. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Charlie's family in care of the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 18, 2019