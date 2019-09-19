|
|
Charles R. Hills, Sr., 94 of Allentown, PA, formerly of Northampton, PA and Maryland, died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem, PA. Born May 25, 1925 in Catskill, New York, he was the son of the late Mark H. Hills, Sr. and the late Carolyn (Clapper) Hills. He was the husband of the late Ann M. (Wescoe) Hills who passed away in 1993. Charles was a 1942 graduate of Liberty H.S., Bethlehem who continued his education earning a Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Lehigh University in 1948. He worked as an Engineer for Westinghouse in Maryland for 40 years before retiring in 1991. Prior to that he worked in the same capacity for the federal Gov't for 5 years. He was a member of St. Paul's U.C.C. Church, Northampton where he also served as a Deacon on consistory. He organized his high school reunions from 1996-2000 which were held in Lakewood, FL. Charles was a member of the 8th Air Force Historical Society. In Maryland he was a member of the Milford Mill Church finance committee for many years. He was also a member of I.W.S.A. (I Was Shot At) in the Lehigh Valley. Charles served his country in the U.S. Air Force during WWII as a B-17 Navigator.
Surviving are daughter, Carolyn A. Purkins, wife of Everett of Carlisle, PA, brother, Mark H. Hills, Jr. and wife Judith of Coplay, PA, 3 grandsons, Matthew and Timothy Purkins, and Jason Hills and 7 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by son, Charles R. Hills, Jr., and sister, Dolores Gaver.
A Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday September 21, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067, with the Rev. Todd Fennell officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the services. Interment with Military honors will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Northampton, PA.
Contributions may be made in Charles' memory to St. Luke's Hospice or St. Paul's U.C.C. church memorial fund both c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 19, 2019