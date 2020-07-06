Chip Liddick, 86, of Coopersburg, passed away Thursday July 2, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital, Quakertown. He was the husband of Mary A. (Himmelberger) Liddick for the past 64 years. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of the late Raymond R. and Myrtle L. (Stralo) Liddick. Chip was a Fountain Hill High School graduate, serving as Junior and Senior class president. He served in the US Navy aboard the U.S.S. Wisconsin for 2 years followed by 23 years in the Seabees RNMCB-21. He was a member of the Lehigh Valley Carpenters Union Local 600 for 68 years. Surviving with his wife include, sister: Janet Trautman, son: Gary of Coopersburg, daughters: Sandra, husband Donald Vought of Coudersport, and Karen, husband Rick May of Bethlehem grandchildren: Jeremy Vought, Susan (Vought) Honey, Stephen Vought, Amber (May) Geske, Kaitlyn May, and Heather May and 10 great-grandchildren. Chip was predeceased by sisters Geraldine Liddick and Grace DeMasi, and brother Robert Smith. Chip was a master carpenter and enjoyed building with his hands – his family's home (at the age of 26), the family cabin, fine furniture including cedar chests for each of his grandchildren, and various projects for family, friends, and neighbors. Fulfilling his high school dream, he and Mary traveled all 50 states. Chip greatly loved his family and was devoted to them being present to support them in every activity as able. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions can be made in Chip's memory to St. Jude's Hospital for Children and Paralyzed Veterans of America
