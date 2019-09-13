Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Troutman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles R. Troutman Jr.


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles R. Troutman Jr. Obituary
Charles R. Troutman, Jr, 85, of Silver Spring, MD, formerly of Bethlehem passed away on September 8, 2019. He was the son of the late Rose Marion (Cottage) and Charles R. Troutman.

Charles graduated from Princeton in 1956. After graduation he moved to California, studied, and taught physics at UCLA. It was during this time that he met his wife Joan, married and had his daughter Rebecca. He worked at Hughes Aircraft for a time, then went to Saigon to work for Rand Corporation during the

Vietnam War. He later got a job at the Atomic Energy Commission, which became the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. He was able to move back to the east coast while working at NRC in Washington DC, in order to be closer to his daughter. He enjoyed scuba diving in the Florida Keys, searching for treasure, and spending time with his family.

He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Rebecca Troutman; brother, Alan Troutman; grandchildren, Alexandra Curnin and Charles Curnin; and five nephews.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A viewing will also be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. in the funeral home with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at Nisky Hill Cemetery.

Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now