Charles R. Troutman, Jr, 85, of Silver Spring, MD, formerly of Bethlehem passed away on September 8, 2019. He was the son of the late Rose Marion (Cottage) and Charles R. Troutman.
Charles graduated from Princeton in 1956. After graduation he moved to California, studied, and taught physics at UCLA. It was during this time that he met his wife Joan, married and had his daughter Rebecca. He worked at Hughes Aircraft for a time, then went to Saigon to work for Rand Corporation during the
Vietnam War. He later got a job at the Atomic Energy Commission, which became the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. He was able to move back to the east coast while working at NRC in Washington DC, in order to be closer to his daughter. He enjoyed scuba diving in the Florida Keys, searching for treasure, and spending time with his family.
He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Rebecca Troutman; brother, Alan Troutman; grandchildren, Alexandra Curnin and Charles Curnin; and five nephews.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A viewing will also be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. in the funeral home with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at Nisky Hill Cemetery.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 13, 2019