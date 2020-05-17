Charles R. Volkert, 86, of Allentown, passed away May 15, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Joan E. (Manning) Volkert. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Charles and Sarah (Ziegler) Volkert. Charles retired from the United States Postal Service, Lehigh Valley Hub, as a Fleet Manager after many years. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served in the Korean War. Charles was a member of the Cathedral Church of St. Catharine of Siena, Allentown. He was a life member of the American Legion, Sumner Ave, a coach and President of the Lehigh County Youth Assoc. (LYCA) and an officer in NAFTA.



Survivors: Loving wife of 66 years, Joan; Children, Michael Volkert, Lynn Turoscy and her husband David, Donna Volkert, Charles Volkert and his wife Robin, Robert Volkert and his wife JoAnn and Amy Volkert and her wife Jackie Gennello; Sister, Maryann Acker; 10 Grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter Vicky Kassis.



Services: A private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated now and a public Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.



Contributions: may be made to Bayada Hospice, 100 Schaeffer St., Suite 4, Boyertown, PA 19512, please place "In memory of Charles Volkert" in the memo.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store