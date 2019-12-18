|
Charles R. Worth, 74, of Nazareth, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Gracedale Nursing Home, Upper Nazareth Twp. He was the husband of Judi-Ann (Potteiger) Worth for the past 42 years. Born in Northampton, he was a son of the late Selwyn and Emily (Clewell) Worth. Charles graduated from Nazareth H.S. and worked in the textile industry for many years before retiring. He attended El Shaddai Assembly of God Church, Nazareth.
Survivors: Wife, Judi-Ann; Daughters: Florence M. Ummarino and her husband Christopher of Catasauqua, Mae C. Strunk and her husband Michael G., Sr. of Easton; Grandchildren: Tyler J. Worth, Zackary L. Ummarino, Britteny L. Ummarino, Michaela M. Strunk, Michael G. Strunk, Jr., Matthew M. Strunk; Sister-in-Law and Brother-in-Law: Sharon and George Potteiger of Allentown.
Services: A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to the funeral home to help defray costs.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 18, 2019