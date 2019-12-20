|
Charles "Charlie" Reiss, 82 of Freemansburg, passed away on December 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Jane (Van Nieuwland) Reiss. They celebrated 54 years of marriage in June. Born in Bethlhem, he was a son of the late Charles and Ruth (Nolf) Reiss. Charlie served his country honorably in the Army. He worked in Electrical Maintenance for the former Bethlehem Steel Company in Bethlehem for 42 years before retiring in 1995. He was a member of the Roosevelt Democratic Club in Bethlehem Township and played in their golf league. He was also a member of the Freemansburg Legion, the Heights AA, and the Independent Citizens Club in Bethlehem Township.
Along with his wife, Charlies is survived by nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Lisa and his siblings: Leon, Rodney, Vivian, Ruth, and Kathryn.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Center For Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd, Easton, PA 18042. Visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 20, 2019