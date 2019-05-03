Charles S. "Chuck" Wunderly, III, 75, of Bushkill Township, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 01, 2019, surrounded by family. He was the husband of Kay F. (Baker) Wunderly. They would have celebrated 55 years of marriage on June 20th. Born in Fountain Hill, on November 22, 1943, he was a son of the late Charles S. Jr. and Dorothy M. (Lindenmoyer) Wunderly. Chuck was a graduate of Nazareth High School, class of 1961, and honorably served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. A skilled welder by trade, he was employed by the Dixie Cup plant in Forks Township, where he worked for 31 years before retiring in 2010. Chuck enjoyed hunting and fishing, and camping with his family, which he did for many years. To mention that he was a passionate NASCAR fan would be an understatement. Chuck loved NASCAR and was a huge Ricky Craven fan, who he personally knew and was considered a friend of the family. He was a member of the Nazareth VFW and Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, Moorestown. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Kay, he is survived by his children, Sharon L. Christ and her husband, Anthony, of Bushkill Township, Scott C. and Michael T. Wunderly; grandchildren, Alex Christ, Lillian and Jakob Wunderly; brother, Carl Wunderly, of Arizona; sister, Carol Price and her husband, Larry, of Bethlehem; nieces and nephews; along with many dear friends. Services: A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 06, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Sunday evening from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., and Monday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Bushkill Center. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered in memory of Chuck to the Pa s, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17112. Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary