Charles Samuel Fleischmann, 56, of Slatington, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, with loving family at his side. He was the husband of Maureen (Schorr) Fleischmann to whom he was married for 27 years. Born in Manhasset, Nassau County, NY, September 6, 1962, Charles was the son of Claudette E. (Lemaire) Fleischmann of Blue Bell and the late Charles W. Fleischmann. He was the President and co-owner of VS International LLC, in Slatington, for the last 14 years, as well as the co-owner of three additional business entities during his career. Prior, he was Director, International Business Development for Qualcomm, Inc. Charles was a 1980 graduate of Wissahickon High School in Ambler and a 1985 graduate of Drexel University, Philadelphia with a BS in Marketing and a minor in Music. He was a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Allentown. Charles filled his life with a myriad of interests and hobbies. He had a passion for music and playing guitar, traveled to countless cities making friends around the world, and was the ultimate storyteller. He enjoyed boating and water skiing on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, four-wheeling on the Hatfield-McCoy Trails, snowmobiling the Wasatch Mountains in Utah, golfing and fishing in Bermuda and Bahamas, and walking on the Great Wall of China. At home, he enjoyed raising livestock, operating farm machinery, gardening, hunting, stocking his pond, and with much pride he watched his children grow and achieve their own goals and aspirations.Survivors: In addition to his wife, Maureen; children, Erin Marie Fleischmann and Charles Leland Fleischmann; brothers, Craig J. Fleischmann of Trappe, Chris D. Fleischmann and his wife, Jennifer of Cherry Hill, NJ; brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas and Lora Schorr of Baden, Susan Schorr of Oakmont, Linda and Brian Webb of Penn Hills, Janice and Kenneth Myer of Portland, OR, Michael and Jodi Schorr of New Kensington; nieces and nephews, Thomas, Katherine, Brian, Austin, Devon, Allison, Caroline, Carson, Mary, Michael, Abigail, Sophia, Willa and Lillian.Services: Family and friends may pay their respects from 5 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. A memorial service and celebration of Charles' life will be held 1:00 pm. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at The First Presbyterian Church of Allentown, 3231 W. Tilghman Street, Allentown with the Rev. Stephen T. Emick officiating. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Allentown Symphony Association with note on reference line for El Sistema Lehigh Valley, a free music education program providing instruments and lessons for underserved youth, or another , sent c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.