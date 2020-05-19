Charles W. Lavenburg, 73, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Warren and Jeanette (Ealer) Lavenburg. Charles was a 1966 graduate of Wm. Allen High school. A retired Lehigh Valley Hospital employee, he worked most of his career tending the boilers and doing maintenance at the 17th and Chew Streets facility. He is a disabled Vietnam Naval War Veteran.



Survivors: sister, marlane Snyder of Allentown; niece Lorene Wolf- Hudak; nephew Steven Wolf and many close friends.



The family will gather at a later date to honor Charles. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



