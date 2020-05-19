Charles W. Lavenburg
Charles W. Lavenburg, 73, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Warren and Jeanette (Ealer) Lavenburg. Charles was a 1966 graduate of Wm. Allen High school. A retired Lehigh Valley Hospital employee, he worked most of his career tending the boilers and doing maintenance at the 17th and Chew Streets facility. He is a disabled Vietnam Naval War Veteran.

Survivors: sister, marlane Snyder of Allentown; niece Lorene Wolf- Hudak; nephew Steven Wolf and many close friends.

The family will gather at a later date to honor Charles. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Thank You.
