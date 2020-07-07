1/1
Charles W. Lynn Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles W. Lynn, Jr., 90, of Cedarbrook passed away July 1st. Born in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Charles W. Lynn Sr. and Irene (Swartz) Lynn. He worked as a pipefitter at Western Electric for many years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during Korea.

He is survived by his children Michael P. Lynn of Catasauqua, Daniel W. Lynn of Palm Coast, Florida, James A. Lynn of Philadelphia, Debra Asha Jones of Centerville, Virginia, Charles W. Lynn III of York, Pa., and step-children Douglas DeLabar of Silver City, New Mexico, Dean DeLabar of Catasauqua, Beth Fujita of Tavares, Florida and Alison DeLabar of Slatington; 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife Josephine Lynn and wife Carolyn (DeLabar) Lynn.

Services: graveside urn burial Thursday July 9th at 10:00 a.m. at Lower Towamensing Cemetery, 3213 Fireline Road, Palmerton, with Rev. David Schnaars officiating. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved