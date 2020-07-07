Charles W. Lynn, Jr., 90, of Cedarbrook passed away July 1st. Born in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Charles W. Lynn Sr. and Irene (Swartz) Lynn. He worked as a pipefitter at Western Electric for many years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during Korea.



He is survived by his children Michael P. Lynn of Catasauqua, Daniel W. Lynn of Palm Coast, Florida, James A. Lynn of Philadelphia, Debra Asha Jones of Centerville, Virginia, Charles W. Lynn III of York, Pa., and step-children Douglas DeLabar of Silver City, New Mexico, Dean DeLabar of Catasauqua, Beth Fujita of Tavares, Florida and Alison DeLabar of Slatington; 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife Josephine Lynn and wife Carolyn (DeLabar) Lynn.



Services: graveside urn burial Thursday July 9th at 10:00 a.m. at Lower Towamensing Cemetery, 3213 Fireline Road, Palmerton, with Rev. David Schnaars officiating. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.



