Charles W. Schaffer Jr., 88, of Allentown passed away June 4th at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Gloria (Hockman) Schaffer, they were married for 68 years. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Charles W. and Verna (Miller) Schaffer. He worked for Sylvan Pools, then later establishing the C. W. Schaffer Concrete Company which he operated for over 50 years. He was a member of New Bethany E. C. Church, Allentown where he sang duets with his wife for many years. He was a veteran of the U.S. National Guard.He is survived by his wife; sons Duane of Allentown, Kevin of Reading and Travis of Allentown; daughters Gwenda P. Benner of Emmaus, Dana C. Menditto of Missouri and Daphne A. Schaffer of Florida; a sister Margaret Urland of Emmaus; eleven grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.Serivces: viewing at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8 at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Evangelical Cemetery, Upper Milford Township. Directions at: www.AllentownFunerals.com