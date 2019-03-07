Morning Call Obituaries
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Charles W. Schmidt Obituary
Charles W. Schmidt, 76, of Bethlehem Township, was surrounded by the love of his family when he peacefully passed away in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was the husband of Kathy (Fritz) Schmidt, with whom he shared over 54 years of loving marriage. Born in Bethlehem, Charles was the son of the late Charles W. and Laura (Wetzel) Schmidt, and of his stepmother, the late Ruth (Hoffman) Schmidt. He served his country in the US Navy just prior to the Vietnam War, and became a heavy equipment operator for Ingersoll-Rand, retiring after 40 years of service. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who enjoyed being with his family and working outside in his yard. Survivors: wife Kathy; daughters Michele Schmidt and her wife Melinda Cruz of Center Valley, Lory Bringenberg of Nazareth; granddaughter Kayle Bringenberg; sisters Charlene Kline and Linda Schmidt, and many nieces and nephews. Charles was predeceased by his grandson, Austin Bringenberg.Services: Calling Hours will be held from 5 PM to 7 PM on Sunday evening, March 10, in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, 18018, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday morning. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.comContributions: in lieu of flowers to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105-9908; or to Phillipsburg Alliance Church, 255 Lincoln St, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 7, 2019
