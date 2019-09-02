Home

Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Charles W. Weidner Obituary
Charles W. Weidner, 82, of Hereford passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Phoebe Home, Allentown. He was the husband of June F. (Helfrich), with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late William F. and Helen M. (Dries) Weidner. Charles worked with the foundry in East Greenville and later as a hydraulic mechanic in the Emmaus and Bath area. He was the owner of Weidner's Auto Body and worked as a truck driver. After retiring, he enjoyed wood working. He was a member of Solomon's U.C.C., Macungie. He was an Army veteran.

Survivors: Wife June; son Jeffrey A. and his wife Melissa of East Greenville; daughter Sherry A. Myers, and her husband Ronald of Zionsville, grandchildren Kirsten, Alex, Jamie, Jordan; and nieces and nephews.

Services: 10:30 AM. Friday, September 6 at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville. Calling will begin at 9:30 AM. Burial at Solomon's Cemetery.

Contributions can be made in his memory to Solomon's U.C.C., the or the . www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 2, 2019
