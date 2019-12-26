Home

JESSE JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
426 HANOVER AVENUE
Allentown, PA 18109-2150
(610) 776-7701
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
302 N. 6th Street
Allentown, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
302 N. 6th Street
Allentown, PA
View Map
Charlie Mae Whitehead


1944 - 2019
Charlie Mae Whitehead Obituary
On Friday December 20, 2019, Ms. Charlie Mae Whitehead departed from this world surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 21, 1944 in Fort Valley, Georgia. Her parents were the late L.C. Whitehead and late Clara Ridley Hill.

She was a devout Christian and an active member of New Beginning Baptist Church of Allentown under the leadership of the late Rev. Ralph J. Stovall. She will be remembered by many in the community for her love of family, love of plants & gardening, caring demeanor, but most importantly her cooking!

Charlie Mae will be survived by a large loving family. Sons: George Clark, Jr. (Doreen), Allen Clark (Ginger), Willie J. Clark (Lynnette), Edward Whitehead (Tammy), and Thomas J. Whitehead (Amber). Daughters: Marie Clark, Theresa Whitehead, Betty Witherspoon (Irvin [late]), Stephanie Ali (Ahmad), and Jeanette Whitehead (John), thirty-five grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, four great, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her long-time companion, George Clark, Sr. and sons John Clark and Alfred Whitehead.

Viewing Saturday December 28, 2019 10-11am and service to follow at Union Baptist Church, 302 N. 6th Street, Allentown, PA 18102.

In lieu of flowers, we ask you make a donation in her name to the following charities: American Diabetes Association, , Kidney Foundation, and LVHN Inpatient Hospice Center. Thank you.

Arrangements: Jesse Johnson Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 26, 2019
