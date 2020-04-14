|
|
Charlotte Adele Hernandez Mann known as "The Fern Lady" died peacefully in her home in Allentown after a four-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Despite her physical challenge, she was a fearless trooper, a unique woman, a loving wife, a fabulous mother, and a dear friend. Cheerfully called "The Energizer Bunny", because she was an amazingly energetic, enthusiastic, supportive and loving, friendly force of nature. She was a joy to be around and made friends wherever she went, even in the aisles of the grocery store. To know Charlotte was to love her and she left this life at the age of 98 with countless friends whom she met through work at Mack Trucks, volunteer work at the Salvation Army, May Fest, Lehigh Valley Hospital, Head Start, the Burn Foundation, JFK after school program, Day Break. She received the Community Spirit Award in 1999, the Community Partnership Award in 2001, and the Center for Healthy Aging Community Service Award in 2003.
She was born in Allentown in 1921, the daughter of Bessie Marguerite Warner Hernandez and Roger Bennett Hernandez, she had a sister Rita Wilker and brother, Rodger Hernandez both gone before her. She had the adventure of her young life when she flew to Colorado Springs in 1945 to marry, the love of her life, Robert Samuel Mann, Bob, our dad, at Fort Carson at the end of WWII.
Charlotte worked as an executive secretary for Mack Trucks before the war and until her three kids, Tom, Todd, and Nancy were born and she became the "stay at home mom extraordinaire". She returned to Mack Trucks in 1963 to afford our college educations; as we were the first in our family's history to attend college. We never had to take care of her because she always took care of us.
Charlotte loved her family including her children, Thomas Mann of New Orleans, LA; Todd Mann of Medway, MA; Nancy Mann of Meridian, ID; her grandsons Nate Slonaker of Seattle, WA; Zachary Mann and, daughter-in-law, Cathy Mann of Medway, MA; and nieces and nephews, Sandy Sahler (Lancaster, PA); Jeff Wilker (Basking Ridge, NJ); Sandra Wagaman (Allentown); Brenda Traub (NJ); Carol Leh ( Allentown).
As we close this chapter we will remember that Charlotte renewed her driver's license at the age of 98, rode on the Zamboni machine at the PPL Center at 95, drove her elderly friends around town, sent out her Christmas poems, by snail mail, to more than 100 people every holiday season, flew in a helicopter with 2 priests in Hawaii during a storm, skinny-dipped in the quarry on Vinalhaven island, in Maine, organized her neighborhood garage sale for 30 years and loved all of you who had the pleasure to know her. Robert and Charlotte were founding members of St. Timothy's Lutheran Church where Charlotte, at the time of her death, was the oldest member of the congregation. She loved her church family.
We would also like to thank Charlotte's cancer doctor, Muhammad Rizvi MD, the lovely and caring staff at Country Meadows, Allentown for the compassionate care provided to Charlotte for the past two months, the Lehigh Valley Health Network Hospice team and her friends and neighbors Sue Drunkenmiller and Rick Lewis who looked after her every day for 17 years.
Rest in Peace Sweet Charlotte!
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Charlotte will be planned for a date when all can attend safely. To be informed of the time, place and date please leave your contact information at Legacy.com, search there for Charlotte Mann…...till then PLEASE
STAY SAFE – STAY HEALTHY – STAY HOME
Charlotte requested memorial contributions in her honor be made to:
262 Danny Thomas Place
Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2020