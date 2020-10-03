1/1
Charlotte E. "Chickie" Mellon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte E. "Chickie" Mellon, 86, of Bethlehem, died on September 30, 2020 in her residence at Traditions of Hanover. She was born in Bethlehem, daughter of the late Albert and Charlotte (Cope) Heidecker. Chickie was the devoted wife of 34 years to the late James A. Mellon, Sr., who passed on May 15, 1988. Chickie and James were married on June 12, 1954.

Chickie was a 1951 graduate of Fountain Hill High School where she was a member of the girls basketball team. She worked at Berkron Manufacturing prior to taking a position in food service for the Bethlehem Area School District.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Debra Pyle and husband, James; James A. Mellon, Jr. and wife, Aileen; Leonard Mellon and wife, Sarah; and Keri Achey and husband, David; sister, Doris Seidenberger and husband, Donald; grandchildren, James III and wife, Sherry; Timothy and wife, Jennifer; Samantha; and Scott Mellon; Taryn Koch and Camryn Koch; great grandchildren, Makayla; Makenzie; Hadley; TJ; and Carolina Mellon; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Chickie was preceded in death by her newborn son; and siblings, Jean Gad; Marie Steirer; and Albert "Buddy" Heidecker.

The family would like to thank Dr. Timothy Scharle, Patti and Melinda from Arcadia Hospice, and the staff and friends at Traditions of Hanover for your kind and compassionate care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home and will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Arcadia Hospice, 4658 Broadway Suite B01, Allentown PA 18104. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 2, 2020
To the Family. So sad to hear of Chickies passing! She was a very sweet and loving lady. Will always remember her and all the family with fondness! Love to all! Deborah Heidecker Heptner
Deborah Heidecker-Heptner
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved