Charlotte E. "Chickie" Mellon, 86, of Bethlehem, died on September 30, 2020 in her residence at Traditions of Hanover. She was born in Bethlehem, daughter of the late Albert and Charlotte (Cope) Heidecker. Chickie was the devoted wife of 34 years to the late James A. Mellon, Sr., who passed on May 15, 1988. Chickie and James were married on June 12, 1954.
Chickie was a 1951 graduate of Fountain Hill High School where she was a member of the girls basketball team. She worked at Berkron Manufacturing prior to taking a position in food service for the Bethlehem Area School District.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Debra Pyle and husband, James; James A. Mellon, Jr. and wife, Aileen; Leonard Mellon and wife, Sarah; and Keri Achey and husband, David; sister, Doris Seidenberger and husband, Donald; grandchildren, James III and wife, Sherry; Timothy and wife, Jennifer; Samantha; and Scott Mellon; Taryn Koch and Camryn Koch; great grandchildren, Makayla; Makenzie; Hadley; TJ; and Carolina Mellon; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Chickie was preceded in death by her newborn son; and siblings, Jean Gad; Marie Steirer; and Albert "Buddy" Heidecker.
The family would like to thank Dr. Timothy Scharle, Patti and Melinda from Arcadia Hospice, and the staff and friends at Traditions of Hanover for your kind and compassionate care.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home and will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Arcadia Hospice, 4658 Broadway Suite B01, Allentown PA 18104. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com
.