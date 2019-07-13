Home

Schaeffer Funeral Home
300 Alum St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1020
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schaeffer Funeral Home
300 Alum St
Lehighton, PA 18235
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Schaeffer Funeral Home 3rd & Alum Streets
Lehighton
Committal
Following Services
Gnaden Huetten Cemetery
Charlotte E. Thomas

Charlotte E. Thomas, 90, of Macungie, formerly of Lehighton, passed away Thursday, July 11th in her home. She was the wife of the late Millard Thomas.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 16th at 11AM at Schaeffer Funeral Home 3rd & Alum Streets Lehighton, Committal Service to follow at Gnaden Huetten Cemetery. Calling Tuesday, July 16th from 10-11AM at the funeral home. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com
Published in Morning Call on July 13, 2019
