Charlotte E. Thomas, 90, of Macungie, formerly of Lehighton, passed away Thursday, July 11th in her home. She was the wife of the late Millard Thomas.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 16th at 11AM at Schaeffer Funeral Home 3rd & Alum Streets Lehighton, Committal Service to follow at Gnaden Huetten Cemetery. Calling Tuesday, July 16th from 10-11AM at the funeral home. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com
Published in Morning Call on July 13, 2019