Charlotte G. (Eckrode) Wetzel, 65, of Allentown, passed away March 5, 2019. Born in Fountain Bleau, France, she was the daughter of the late John F. Eckrode Sr. and the surviving Wanda S. (Blood) Eckrode. Charlotte was preceded in death by her loving husband of 24 years, Glenn Wetzel in 1997.She was a graduate of Mahanoy Area High School in Mahanoy City, PA. After, she went on to work as a CNA at Cedarbrook County Home until her retirement. In her free time, she loved her three cats, watching the bald eagles video stream from her favorite rescue center, the FFRC in Ohio, and watching Nascar. In addition to her mother, she is lovingly remembered by her son, Jamie Wetzel Sr. and his wife, Heather, of Emmaus, PA; her grandson, Jamie Wetzel Jr. and his fiancée, Allicia Poniktera; her great-grandson, Jason Wetzel; and her brother, John F. Eckrode Jr.In addition to her husband and father, she was preceded in death by her son, Lance Corporal Jason Matthew Wetzel in 1999.A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 from 10AM until the service at 1130AM, all at Grandview Mausoleum 2735 Walbert Ave, Allentown, PA 18104.Contributions may be made in Charlotte's memory to either the P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or to the Friends of Felines' Rescue Center 14597 Power Dam Rd, Defiance, OH 43512.Online contributions may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 7, 2019