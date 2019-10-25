Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hazle Chapel - Hazleton
426 W. Broad St.
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-8521
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Parish
213 West Green Street
West Hazleton, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Parish
213 West Green Street
West Hazleton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Lenhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte L. Lenhardt


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte L. Lenhardt Obituary
Charlotte L. Lenhardt, 91, of Cressman Drive, Allentown, and formerly of West Hazleton, died Monday evening at Mosser Nursing Home in Trexlertown.

Born in West Hazleton, March 2, 1928, she was a daughter of the late George and Gertrude (Cawley) Spencer.

Charlotte was a 1946 graduate of West Hazleton High School and for 30 years served as office secretary for the Dream Mile Club.

She loved to decorate and was a skilled artist who enjoyed oil painting. She also would look forward to spending time completing the daily newspaper crossword puzzles.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents were her son Donald Lenhardt and sister Betty Bogdon.

Surviving are her husband of 71 years, Bernard Lenhardt; daughter Cheryl Krieger and her husband Leonard of West Hazleton; son Allan Lenhardt and his wife Patricia of Mountain Grove; grandsons Leonard R. Krieger, Jarret Lenhardt, Jason Lenhardt and his wife Courtney; granddaughter Lindsey Krieger and great granddaughter Danielle Lenhardt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 AM in the Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 213 West Green Street, West Hazleton. Burial will follow in the St. Johns Lutheran and UCC Cemetery, St. Johns.

Friends are invited to the church for a visitation period that will be held Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM until time of mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Mosser Nursing Home, 1175 Mosser Road, Trexlertown, PA 18087 are welcomed by the family.

Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family through their Hazle Chapel in Hazleton.

Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now