Charlotte L. Lenhardt, 91, of Cressman Drive, Allentown, and formerly of West Hazleton, died Monday evening at Mosser Nursing Home in Trexlertown.
Born in West Hazleton, March 2, 1928, she was a daughter of the late George and Gertrude (Cawley) Spencer.
Charlotte was a 1946 graduate of West Hazleton High School and for 30 years served as office secretary for the Dream Mile Club.
She loved to decorate and was a skilled artist who enjoyed oil painting. She also would look forward to spending time completing the daily newspaper crossword puzzles.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents were her son Donald Lenhardt and sister Betty Bogdon.
Surviving are her husband of 71 years, Bernard Lenhardt; daughter Cheryl Krieger and her husband Leonard of West Hazleton; son Allan Lenhardt and his wife Patricia of Mountain Grove; grandsons Leonard R. Krieger, Jarret Lenhardt, Jason Lenhardt and his wife Courtney; granddaughter Lindsey Krieger and great granddaughter Danielle Lenhardt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 AM in the Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 213 West Green Street, West Hazleton. Burial will follow in the St. Johns Lutheran and UCC Cemetery, St. Johns.
Friends are invited to the church for a visitation period that will be held Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM until time of mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Mosser Nursing Home, 1175 Mosser Road, Trexlertown, PA 18087 are welcomed by the family.
Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family through their Hazle Chapel in Hazleton.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 25, 2019