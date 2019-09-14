Morning Call Obituaries
Services
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
610-866-2323
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
132 E. Valley Forge Road
King of Prussia, PA
Charlotte Ruth Bunke


1934 - 2019
Charlotte Ruth Bunke Obituary
Charlotte Ruth Bunke, age 84, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on September 3, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late John C. Bunke, Sr. Born in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late August and Lina (Hergert) Meerbach. Charlotte was a graduate of Susquehanna University. She was a retired School Teacher of English and History. Charlotte later worked for Widener Law School in the Financial Aid Department. She enjoyed watching many sports and was an avid Duke Men's Basketball and UConn Women's Basketball fan. Charlotte loved gardening, reading, jigsaw puzzles, and spending time with her family.

SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her three children, Karen B. Lehman and spouse Jennifer of King of Prussia, PA, John C. Bunke, Jr. and wife Donna of Bethlehem, PA, and Richard S. Bunke and wife Alice of Toughkenamon, PA; sister Dorothy Meerbach of Cromwell, CT; eight grandchildren, Johnny and his wife Kaity, Christy, David, Matthew, Ryan, Megan and Lauren; great granddaughter Jaina; two nephews and one niece. Charlotte was preceded in death by her sister Irene Anderson.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 23rd (her birthdate), 11 AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 132 E. Valley Forge Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406. Charlotte's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA 18015.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Luke's Hospice, Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 14, 2019
