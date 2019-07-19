Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Union Church Cemetery
Charmian L. Best


1954 - 2019
Charmian L. Best Obituary
Charmian L. Best, 65, of Warrington, Bucks County, formerly of Bethlehem, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Fox Subacute at Warrington. Born in Fountain Hill, June 12, 1954, Charmian was the daughter of the late Donald E. and Florence M. (Hartman) Best. She was employed as a food service worker at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest for several years. Charmian was of the Lutheran faith.

She loved to socialize and readily made friends with most people she met. She had a wonderful sense of humor. Her deep chuckle and hearty laugh were contagious. Charmian brightened the lives of many people and will be fondly remembered and sadly missed.

Survivors: Sister, Karen L. Fiumara and her husband, Richard of Greensboro, NC; nephew, Andrew D. Fiumara of Greensboro, NC; niece, Theresa E. O'Connell of Erie; predeceased by a sister, Cylinda F. Dusheck and a niece, Kristina M. Miller.

Service: A graveside service will be held 10:30 am. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on July 19, 2019
