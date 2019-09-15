|
Chau Tran Quach, passed away peacefully, at St. Luke's University Health Network in Allentown, PA on September 14, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband Men Quach. Chau was born on February 24, 1932 in Ba Ria, Vietnam.
Chau is lovingly remembered by her sister Linh Duong, her 11 children: Nhan Quach, Loi Quach, My Quach, Mai Quach, Tuan Quach, Eric Quach, Patrick Quach, Todd Quach, Duke Quach, Kaley Quach, and Huy Quach, and their husbands and wives and 27 grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her many nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be held at Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 1629 Hamilton Street, Allentown, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 5:00-7:00PM. Her celebration of life will be held at 8:30AM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the funeral home. A burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery, in Allentown. To view the full obituary, please visit our website at www.bachmankulikreinsmith.com/obituary/chau-quach.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 15, 2019