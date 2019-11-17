|
Cheryl A. Hixson, 72, of Coplay, died Nov. 13, 2019 after a brief illness. She was the wife of Boyd G. Hixson. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Judith W. (Lloyd) Vanek. She was a 1969 graduate of Moravian College. Cheryl was a librarian for Whitehall Twp. Public Library for 45 years. She loved the library and the Children's Reading Program and all her friends there. She was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, Whitehall. Cheryl is survived by her husband of 50 years, Boyd G. Hixson; son, Jonathan G. Hixson and wife Jill; grandchildren, Nora and Ian Hixson. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. Contributions may be made to Whitehall Twp. Public Library, 3700 Mechanicsville Rd, Whitehall, PA 18052.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 17, 2019