On April 11, 2020, while in Lehigh Valley Hospice care, Cheryl passed from death to life with the Lord in Heaven. She was born in Johnstown to John and Bernice (Law) Yoder and was the wife of Leonard P. Edwards. She graduated from Central Cambria High School, Ebensburg, was a member of Christ E. C. Church, Allentown and was a long time member of Hereford Fire Co. Survivors: Cheryl will be sadly missed by husband, Leonard, son, Jay Michaels and wife, Karen, daughter, Lisa Michaels Manning and husband, Richard, brother, John, grandchildren, and nephews. Services: A memorial service at church will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com) Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 19, 2020.