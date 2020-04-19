Cheryl A. Yoder-Edwards
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On April 11, 2020, while in Lehigh Valley Hospice care, Cheryl passed from death to life with the Lord in Heaven. She was born in Johnstown to John and Bernice (Law) Yoder and was the wife of Leonard P. Edwards. She graduated from Central Cambria High School, Ebensburg, was a member of Christ E. C. Church, Allentown and was a long time member of Hereford Fire Co. Survivors: Cheryl will be sadly missed by husband, Leonard, son, Jay Michaels and wife, Karen, daughter, Lisa Michaels Manning and husband, Richard, brother, John, grandchildren, and nephews. Services: A memorial service at church will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com) Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the church.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Perry Fitzpatrick
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved