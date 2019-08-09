Home

Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Cheryl L. Lerch


1944 - 2019
Cheryl L. Lerch Obituary
Cheryl L. Lerch, 74 of Whitehall, PA passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at her home. Born on August 17, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Keiser and Theresa (Mehallick) Keiser. She was the wife of the late Charles P. Lerch who passed away on March 9, 2002. She was employed by Top Star Express as a Cashier for 10 years before retiring.

She was survived by sister-in-laws, Ruth A., wife of Ronald Keschl and Patricia A., wife of Vernon Mann. She was predeceased by brother, Richard G.M. Keiser.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions: may be sent to Northampton Wrestling Club c/o the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 9, 2019
