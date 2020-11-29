1/1
Chester A. Feidler
Chester A. Feidler, 92, of Allentown, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was the husband of Grace L. (Luttenberger) Feidler. They observed their 43rd wedding anniversary last March. Born in Northampton, he was the son of the late Frank C. and Blanche S. (Frantz) Feidler. A 1946 graduate of Northampton High School, he later honorably served in the United States Army. Chester retired in 1983 from the former Western Electric in Allentown, where he was a layout operator for more than 30 years. Active in Freemasonry, he was a member and past master of Slatington Lodge No. 440 F. & A.M., Rajah Shrine, and Lehigh Consistory - Valley of Allentown. During retirement, Chester and his wife, Grace, enjoyed many wonderful years of traveling throughout the United States.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, Grace, he is survived by a stepson, Merritt C. Pearson of Allentown; and a nephew, Patrick J. Stapleton, III of Malvern. Chester was predeceased by his sister, Madeline "Maddie" Stapleton, in 2008.

Services: Private and at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
November 28, 2020
Words cannot express my sorrow for your loss. I am thankful for having to know Chester. He was quite a witty man. Please know I am with you through this difficult time. Rest in Peace Chester !
Kippi
Friend
