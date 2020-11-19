1/1
Chester J. Sebastian
Chester J. Sebastian, 76, of Emmaus, died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Patricia F. (McGlone) Sebastian. The couple would have celebrated 54 years of marriage of November 19th. Born in Pottsville, PA, he was the son of the late James and Kathryn Sebastian. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Emmaus. Chester was an optician for many years until his retirement.

Survivors: Wife; Daughter, Jennifer Sebastian; Son, Michael Sebastian and his wife Grace; Sisters, Janet Sebastian and Bernice Vleck and her husband Brian. He was preceded in death by a Son, Jason J. Sebastian in 1989, and Brother, Joseph Sebastian.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Emmaus.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Lehigh County, 640 Dixon St., Allentown PA 18103.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 19, 2020.
November 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Debbie Sell
Friend
