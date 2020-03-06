Home

SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805

Chester R. Conrad

Chester R. Conrad Obituary
Chester R. "Chet" Conrad, 83, left his earthly home and was welcomed into his eternal, heavenly home on Saturday, January 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and the caring Hospice staff at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Chet was the devoted husband of Shirley M. (Orem) Conrad. The couple shared their lives in marriage for 63 years, and would have celebrated their 64th anniversary on April 28th.

Service: A Celebration of Chet's Life will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 10:30AM, with a calling hour from 9:30AM-10:30AM at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 140 South Ott Street, Allentown, PA 18104. Funeral arrangements are by Sell-Herron Funeral Home, Allentown. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Chet's memory to the "Turn Up the Heat" fund at St. Timothy Lutheran Church.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 6, 2020
