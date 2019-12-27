|
|
Chris Michael Miller, 75, of Bushkill Township, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice in Bethlehem. He was the loving husband of Charlotte Payne Miller to whom he was married for 53 years.
Born October 29, 1944 in Allentown, he was a son of the late Lester and Gloria Hunter Miller.
Chris was a 1962 graduate of Pen Argyl Area High School and graduated from Moravian College in 1966 with a BA in history. He attended East Stroudsburg University's graduate school from 1966–1967, and subsequently took additional courses from 1993–1994, earning his master's degree in education. Chris was a history and geography teacher from 1967–1999 in the Bethlehem Area School District, and taught honors history from 1986–1994. He was also a licensed realtor since 1986.
He was a member of the Bushkill Township Ambulance Corps, and a member of the Bushkill Township Lions Club, serving as president and later treasurer. He also served as den leader for Cub Scouts, and was a Knights of Columbus member.
In addition to his beloved wife Charlotte, Chris is survived by his only child, Michael C. Miller and his wife Deborah Ames Miller of Saylorsburg; grandchildren, Catherine O. Miller, Chaela R. Miller and Avery Henthorn, Lance Corp. Liam M. C. Miller, Aonghus O. A. Miller, Aaron DeFranco and his wife Julie, and Nica D. Hoagland and her husband Drew; great grandchildren, Caiden A. Etwin, Lillian P. Dunbar, Sage Madison Dow, Henry B. Henthorn, and Harper I. Hoagland; and one brother, Jody R. Miller. Chris was predeceased by a sister, Melody Ann Miller in 1951; and a brother Michael Alan Miller in 1962.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Schmidt Funeral Home, 407 Belvidere St., Nazareth, PA.
Online condolences may be made at schmidtfuneralhomepc.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 27, 2019