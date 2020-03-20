Home

POWERED BY

Services
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
Resources
More Obituaries for Christian Bedford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christian R. A. Bedford


1997 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christian R. A. Bedford Obituary
Christian R. A. Bedford, 22, after a long illness lost his battle to substance disorder. Born in Allentown he was the son of Robert G. Bedford of Trumbauersville and Angela S. (Afflerbach) Bedford of Quakertown. He was a member of St. Peter's Tohickon U.C.C. in Perkasie. In addition to his parents he is survived by three sisters Mollie C. G. Bedford of Sellersville, Bondrea Perry (Samuel) of Long Branch, NJ and Rhiannon Bedford of Long Branch, NJ. Maternal grandparents Janice & Herman Afflerbach of Milford Square. He is also survived by many other loving relatives. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Charles & Virginia Bedford. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Stepping Stones Recovery Foundation, www.steppingstonesrecovery.org
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -