Christian R. A. Bedford, 22, after a long illness lost his battle to substance disorder. Born in Allentown he was the son of Robert G. Bedford of Trumbauersville and Angela S. (Afflerbach) Bedford of Quakertown. He was a member of St. Peter's Tohickon U.C.C. in Perkasie. In addition to his parents he is survived by three sisters Mollie C. G. Bedford of Sellersville, Bondrea Perry (Samuel) of Long Branch, NJ and Rhiannon Bedford of Long Branch, NJ. Maternal grandparents Janice & Herman Afflerbach of Milford Square. He is also survived by many other loving relatives. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Charles & Virginia Bedford. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Stepping Stones Recovery Foundation, www.steppingstonesrecovery.org
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 20, 2020