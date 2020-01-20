|
Christina Mitch Dlugos, 89, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Kirkland Village in Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Albert Emil Dlugos who passed away early last year. Christina was born on November 26, 1930 in Nazareth. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Anastazia Pello Mitch. Upon graduation from Nazareth High School in 1948 she worked at the former Western Electric Company in Allentown in the then budding technology of microelectronics. For over a decade she was a familiar presence to many while working on the Children's Floor at the Nazareth Memorial Library. She shared a deep love of the outdoors and fishing with her late husband Albert, but she will be mostly remembered by those who loved her as being an artist. She was an accomplished and award-winning painter, and in her later years she also enjoyed ¬carving and painting wooden birds. She was a lifelong member of the Holy Family Catholic Church of Nazareth. She will be lovingly missed by daughter Carol Mitch Schaum, of California, daughter Susan Gruschow and her husband Nicholas, of Vermont and son Michael Dlugos, his wife Lisa and her children Hannah and Jacob Miles of Northampton. She was a loving "Grammy" to grandchildren Gregg and Elizabeth Gruschow. She is survived by brother Stephen Mitch and his wife Colette, of Bath and sister Stephanie Lynch and her husband John of Bethlehem. She was pre-deceased by her son, Gregg Albert Dlugos, who passed away in 1978; brothers Michael, Nicholas, John and Charles Mitch and sisters Frances Vogel, Eva Jankowski, and Anne Myslinski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Holy Family Church, 410 W. Center St., Nazareth PA 18064. Burial will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery in Nazareth where she will be placed to rest with her late husband and son. Calling hours will take place on Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 PM and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 AM both times at the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Nazareth Memorial Library. Online condolences may be offered at
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 20, 2020