Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Viewing
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Miller Heights, PA
Burial
Following Services
Holy Saviour Cemetery
Christine A. "Chrissy" Holben

Christine A. "Chrissy" Holben Obituary
Christina A. "Chrissy" Holben, 40, of Bethlehem, passed on into the loving arms of her father while surrounded by family and friends on Monday, December 30, 2019. Born in Fountain Hill, she is the daughter of Gayle M. (Kichline) Holben of Bethlehem Township and the late William R. Holben. A 1997 graduate of Freedom High School/Bethlehem Vo-Tech cosmetology program, she went on to receive teacher certification at Empire Beauty School in 1998. As a hair stylist Chrissy eventually owned and operated Blown Color Studio in Bethlehem. She loved to cook, travel and attend concerts. Chrissy touched so many people's lives in many various ways, and will be deeply missed by all.

Surviving with her mother, Gayle; is her fiancé, Bill Thompson; her brother, Michael; her maternal grandfather, Paul H. Kichline; her beloved fur babies, Jack Daniel and Sylvio; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Viewings will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, January 3, and 10 - 10:45 a.m. Saturday, January 4, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18017. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Miller Heights, followed by burial in Holy Saviour Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042, , 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017, or UPenn Vet School, 3800 Spruce Street, Suite 172E, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 3, 2020
