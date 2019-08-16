Home

Christine Brader, age 90, passed away peacefully on August 5th at her residence in Bend, Oregon. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Steve and Katherine (Bench)Bellos. She was employed by AT&T for more than twenty five years. She enjoyed traveling, time with her family and volunteering. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church.

She is survived by her daughter Kathy Montagner of Macungie, daughter Karen wife of Bill Inman of Bend, Oregon; sister Martha Gross and grandson Jim Montagner. She was predeased by brother Ernest and husband Bruce.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 16, 2019
