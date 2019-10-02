|
|
Christine C. (Krosecz) Parks, 75, of Saint Clair, Schuylkill County, formerly of New Ringgold, died Sunday September 29, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late William R. Parks. Born in Bethlehem, December 13, 1943, Christine was the daughter of the late Charles S. and Arvilla (Cope) Krosecz. She was employed as a licensed cosmetologist for many years before retiring.
Survivors: Children, William S. Parks, Linda S. Williams; grandsons, Brandon C. Parks, Byron C. Parks.
Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am. Friday, October 4, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Dr. David Charles Smith officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 am. – 10:30 am. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Sky-View Memorial Park, (Hometown) Tamaqua. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Schuylkill County Humane Society c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 2, 2019