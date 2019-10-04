Home

Christine C. (Gaspar) Stroh

10/06/1947 - 10/01/2018

A year has passed by without you, our memories and tears keep you close to us. We know God needed another Angel, so he took you home to a better place in Heaven. You may not have thought it, but you touched many hearts in your life. Always remembering "39 Long" to laugh about. Remembering you on your birthday in Heaven. We love you always and miss you more every day. Till we meet again, Frankie, Stevie and all your family
Published in Morning Call from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
