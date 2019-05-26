Christine Carol Dewhurst, 61, of Bethlehem, died on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was the daughter of Carol D. Bielefeld and the late Frederick H. Bielefeld. She was the wife of John Elton Dewhurst.Christine was a member of New Covenant Christian Community Church where she was active in short term missions, Sunday school and the prayer team. She was also active with other local churches, Phillipsburg Alliance Church, where she was a member of the worship team and the Global Awakening Ministries. Singing, gardening, hiking, skiing and especially music and art were many of Christine's passions. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 13 years, John Elton Dewhurst; mother, Carol D. Bielefeld; brother, Doug Bielefeld and his wife, Celene; sisters, Judi Hauser and her husband, Glen and Brooke Drumbore and her husband, Kevin; step daughter, Alison Conklin and her husband Geoff; step grandchildren, Jonas and Moses Hausmann and nieces and nephews, Bridget, Patrick, Meredith, Jack and Will. A memorial service, where guests are asked to wear bright colors to celebrate Christine's life, will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at New Covenant Christian Community Church, 21 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 with a gathering in the Fellowship Hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peaceable Kingdom Animal Shelter, 1049 MacArthur Rd. Whitehall, PA 18052 or to the Greater Lehigh Valley Council of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention P.O. Box 1147, Allentown, PA 18105.Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary