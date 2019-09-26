|
|
Christine E. Howells, 80 years, of Catasauqua, died Thursday, September 26th, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospice in Allentown. She was the wife of the late David A. Howells and celebrated 50 years of marriage before he passed in February of 2008. Born in Kutztown, she was a daughter of the late Edwin H. Sr., and Anna (Molchany) Druckenmiller.
Christine worked for many years as a secretary for the Catasauqua Police Department. Prior to that she worked for the former Two Guys in Whitehall. She was a long time member of St. Mary's Church of the Annunciation B.V.M. of Catasauqua and was a member of the Young At Heart Club.
She loved her family and would do anything for them. She is survived by her daughter Edith L. Howells; son David E. Howells and wife Patricia; daughter Denise M. Fisher and husband Mark; companion Jim Ferry; brother John Druckenmiller and wife Marge; 5 handsome grandsons; 4 beautiful great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Edwin Druckenmiller and sister Elizabeth Nederostek.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11am Tuesday October 1st, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 122 Union St. Catasauqua, 18032. There will be a calling period from 10-11am at the church. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery . Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 26, 2019